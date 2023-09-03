Head to Head Contrast: TheDirectory.com (OTCMKTS:SEEK) & Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

TheDirectory.com (OTCMKTS:SEEK – Get Free Report) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TheDirectory.com and Autohome’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TheDirectory.com N/A N/A N/A ($0.06) N/A Autohome $7.10 billion 0.52 $281.97 million $2.25 13.00

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than TheDirectory.com. TheDirectory.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autohome, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

48.1% of Autohome shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.3% of TheDirectory.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Autohome shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TheDirectory.com and Autohome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TheDirectory.com N/A N/A N/A Autohome 27.61% 9.03% 7.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for TheDirectory.com and Autohome, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TheDirectory.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Autohome 0 1 0 0 2.00

Autohome has a consensus target price of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.19%.

Summary

Autohome beats TheDirectory.com on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TheDirectory.com

TheDirectory.com, Inc. operates as an online local search and directory company in the United States. The company owns and operates a network of online local business directories and city guides, which provide business listings, directory information, and user generated reviews to consumers, who are searching online for services from local businesses through its business search engine, TheDirectory.com. It also operates various vertically targeted directories, such as Podiatrist.net, Chiropractor.net, 123HomeRepair.com, and DentistAppointments.com; and a network of Hello branded city guides, such as HelloNewYorkCity.com, HelloChicago.com, HelloMiami.com, and other guides. In addition, the company provides a suite of online marketing and branding solutions comprising search engine marketing, display advertising, Web presence, and online media and social networking products, as well as designs, develops, and deploys custom-built search engine optimized business Websites. It primarily serves small-and medium-sized businesses, advertisers focused on the local market, agencies, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Elysium Internet, Inc. and changed its name to TheDirectory.com, Inc. in May 2011. The company is based in Tampa, Florida. TheDirectory.com, Inc. is a subsidiary of FTS Group, Inc.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services. The company also offers Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform for users to review automotive-related information, purchase coupons offered by automakers for discounts, and make purchases to complete the transaction; data products; and online bidding platform for used automobiles, as well as collects commissions for facilitating transactions of auto-financing and insurance products on its platform. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

