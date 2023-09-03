Head to Head Review: Imerys (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) and UltraTech Cement (OTCMKTS:UCLQF)

Imerys (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Free Report) and UltraTech Cement (OTCMKTS:UCLQF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Imerys and UltraTech Cement’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imerys N/A N/A N/A UltraTech Cement N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Imerys and UltraTech Cement’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imerys N/A N/A N/A C$3.23 11.47 UltraTech Cement N/A N/A N/A $84.03 1.23

Dividends

UltraTech Cement is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Imerys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Imerys pays an annual dividend of C$1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. UltraTech Cement pays an annual dividend of $8.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Imerys pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UltraTech Cement pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UltraTech Cement is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Imerys and UltraTech Cement, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imerys 0 0 4 0 3.00 UltraTech Cement 0 0 0 1 4.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Imerys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of UltraTech Cement shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UltraTech Cement beats Imerys on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imerys



Imerys S.A. provides mineral-based specialty solutions for various industries worldwide. The company operates through Performance Minerals and High Temperature Materials and Solutions segments. It provides additives for interior decorative paints, as well as marine protection, facade coating, can coating; and adhesives and sealants. In addition, the company offers minerals for technical ceramics and traditional ceramics comprising floor and wall tiles, large slabs, sanitaryware, and tableware; and components for the production of high purity silicon metal for used to manufacture aluminum alloys, electronics, and solar panels, as well as for construction industry, such as insulation ceiling tiles. Further, it provides functional additives for plastics and thermoset for use in construction and infrastructure industries; fillers and coatings for board and packaging applications; filtration agents for liquids and blood plasma; and graphite and carbon-based solutions for lithium-ion and alkaline batteries, polymers, fuel cells, carbon brushes, and others. Additionally, the company offers refractory minerals and solutions for high-temperature processes; alumina and zirconia for abrasives; and high-performance binders for dry mix mortars and floor screeds in the construction industry. It serves automotive and transportation, consumer and health care, energy and electronics, industry and equipment, iron, and steel industries. The company was incorporated in 1880 and is headquartered in Paris, France. Imerys S.A. is a subsidiary of Belgian Securities BV.

About UltraTech Cement



UltraTech Cement Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and cement related products in India. It offers ordinary Portland cement, Portland blast furnace slag cement, Portland Pozzolana cement, ready mix concrete, white cement, and white cement-based products; and ready-mix concrete. The company provides Tile Adhesive polymer under TILEFIXO, FLEX, HIFLEX; Seal & Dry water proofing products for kitchen balconies, chajjas, slope roofs, bathrooms, canal linings, swimming pools, and water tanks; Power Grout, an industrial grout for machine foundation, precast elements, and safety vaults; Readi Plast and Super Stucco, a plastering agent for internal and external walls; as well as liquid system for mortar and concrete modifier, repair mortars and concrete under the name of Basekrete and Microkrete. In addition, the company offers bed jointing material for AAC block, Fly Ash Bricks, and concrete blocks, and light weight block for masonry construction, and flooring screeds. Further, the company offers construction products for home builders; and value-added services that include technical advice during concreting, vaastu consultancy, various training programs, and other related services. The company exports its products to the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sri Lanka. UltraTech Cement Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Mumbai, India. The company operates as a subsidiary of Grasim Industries Limited.

