Head to Head Review: Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Lizhi has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rackspace Technology has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lizhi and Rackspace Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lizhi $316.83 million 0.09 $12.54 million $0.32 1.73 Rackspace Technology $3.12 billion 0.18 -$804.80 million ($6.44) -0.41

Profitability

Lizhi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rackspace Technology. Rackspace Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lizhi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Lizhi and Rackspace Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lizhi 5.20% 31.44% 16.07% Rackspace Technology -44.32% 4.08% 0.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Lizhi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Lizhi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lizhi and Rackspace Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lizhi 0 0 0 0 N/A Rackspace Technology 2 3 1 0 1.83

Rackspace Technology has a consensus target price of $3.09, indicating a potential upside of 16.71%. Given Rackspace Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than Lizhi.

Summary

Lizhi beats Rackspace Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lizhi

Lizhi Inc. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers LIZHI App, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content. It also offers Voice Cloud, an in-house hybrid cloud computing platform for operations management, agile security, internal audio, and text-based communications, as well as automated data management and analysis. Lizhi Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. The Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting; data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

