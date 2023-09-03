Head to Head Survey: Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) versus Bank of Santa Clarita (OTCMKTS:BSCA)

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) and Bank of Santa Clarita (OTCMKTS:BSCA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank Group and Bank of Santa Clarita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Group 10.68% 7.71% 0.99% Bank of Santa Clarita N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Independent Bank Group and Bank of Santa Clarita’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Group $582.03 million 2.99 $196.29 million $2.15 19.61 Bank of Santa Clarita N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Independent Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Santa Clarita.

74.7% of Independent Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Independent Bank Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Independent Bank Group and Bank of Santa Clarita, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Bank of Santa Clarita 0 0 0 0 N/A

Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus price target of $50.40, suggesting a potential upside of 19.54%. Given Independent Bank Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Independent Bank Group is more favorable than Bank of Santa Clarita.

Summary

Independent Bank Group beats Bank of Santa Clarita on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single-family interim construction loans; commercial loans, such as SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment lease financing, lines of credit, and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages, as well as mortgage warehouse purchase loans. In addition, it offers debit cards, online and mobile banking, estatement, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and management services consisting of analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. Independent Bank Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

About Bank of Santa Clarita

Bank of Santa Clarita engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers real estate, small business administration, commercial and consumer loans, consumer and business checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, trade finance, and money transfers. The company was founded by Frank D. Di Tomaso on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clarita, CA.

