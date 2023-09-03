Hedera (HBAR) Price Hits $0.0485 on Top Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.61 billion and $46.35 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00038102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00026212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,181,480,123 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,181,480,123.360523 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04980259 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $61,775,330.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

