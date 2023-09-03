Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $17.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HTGC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hercules Capital from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.69.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.39. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 75.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $116.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.73%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 170.6% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

