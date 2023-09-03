Hermez Network Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $167.45 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00017718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $167.45 million and $1,955.62 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00020998 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017328 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,949.17 or 1.00019912 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.58324878 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

