HI (HI) Trading 22.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HI (HI) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, HI has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $5.38 million and approximately $375,424.01 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00198106 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $404,821.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

