HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $144.06

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 144.06 ($1.82) and traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.64). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 130 ($1.64), with a volume of 3,491,527 shares.
HICL Infrastructure Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 128.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 143.82. The stock has a market cap of £2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 764.71 and a beta of 0.21.
HICL Infrastructure Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. HICL Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 4,705.88%.
Insider Buying and Selling at HICL Infrastructure
About HICL Infrastructure
HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.
