Holowesko Partners Ltd. Cuts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. cut its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 270,000 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 5.1% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 8,124 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $902,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,121,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 682,483 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,920,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 93,930 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,985,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,242,767. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.39. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 2.03.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Freeport-McMoRan

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.