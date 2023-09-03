Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Honeywell International by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Shares of HON traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $188.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.73 and a 200 day moving average of $195.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

