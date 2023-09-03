HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,274,706 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,046 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $37,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in HP by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In related news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,654.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,446 shares in the company, valued at $861,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,455 shares of company stock valued at $5,986,805. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HP

HP Stock Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.