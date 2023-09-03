HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Cut to $30.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the computer maker’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get HP alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HP

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.32. HP has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $671,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $4,817,593.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,516,764.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,455 shares of company stock worth $5,986,805 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HP

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of HP by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,549,965,000 after buying an additional 16,476,783 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,025,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of HP by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,759,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $115,447,000 after buying an additional 3,264,645 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,249,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.