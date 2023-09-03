HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HPQ. 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE HPQ opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. HP has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $127,865.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,757.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $127,865.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,757.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $4,817,593.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,516,764.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,455 shares of company stock valued at $5,986,805. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,696 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 213,346 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 45,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 15,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

