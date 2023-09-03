HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 118,198 3M (NYSE:MMM)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 118,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,932,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,227,000 after purchasing an additional 884,046 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.95. 3,640,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,593,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $133.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of -37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.45.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

