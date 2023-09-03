HSBC Begins Coverage on Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $450.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALGN. OTR Global downgraded Align Technology to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $380.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $374.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.65. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 92.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.87 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Align Technology by 124,226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,592,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498,246 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $150,692,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,177,000 after acquiring an additional 345,647 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,682,000 after acquiring an additional 243,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,977,935,000 after acquiring an additional 222,749 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

