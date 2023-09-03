Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,379 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,137,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,336,000 after purchasing an additional 50,289 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,758,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after acquiring an additional 619,603 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 36,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,123 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.31.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

