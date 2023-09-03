Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HY stock opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $792.86 million, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.34. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.76.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 15.96%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

