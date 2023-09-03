IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 225.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% during the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $511.29. 245,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $514.05 and a 200-day moving average of $491.34. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $564.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

