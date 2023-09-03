Inceptionr LLC Acquires New Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000. Bio-Techne accounts for about 0.7% of Inceptionr LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $44,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 0.5 %

Bio-Techne stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.76. The stock had a trading volume of 511,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,898. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.47. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 25.10%. Analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Articles

