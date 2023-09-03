Inceptionr LLC Acquires Shares of 9,945 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at AbbVie
In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AbbVie Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE ABBV traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.20. 3,357,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,724,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.53 and its 200-day moving average is $147.68. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
