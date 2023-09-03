Inceptionr LLC Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Inceptionr LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 238.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,078 shares of company stock worth $9,407,258 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $394.24. 769,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,346. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The company has a market cap of $125.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $397.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

