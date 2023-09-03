Inceptionr LLC Buys Shares of 9,777 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 110,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,067,000 after acquiring an additional 50,797 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.55.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $137.33. 3,039,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,525,597. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $161.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,600 shares of company stock valued at $29,906,726 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.