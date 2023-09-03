Inceptionr LLC Grows Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Inceptionr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 351.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,122 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 60,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 19,327 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $2,238,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 79,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adena T. Friedman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at $85,288,218. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,675.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adena T. Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,288,218. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $740,540 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NDAQ

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,937,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,818. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.28.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.