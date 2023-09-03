Inceptionr LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Inceptionr LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 100.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials comprises 0.7% of Inceptionr LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,262,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $764,516,000 after buying an additional 1,170,464 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,436,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $509,753,000 after buying an additional 287,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,720,000 after buying an additional 24,646 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,783,000 after acquiring an additional 70,072 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded up $10.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $457.39. 387,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.32 and a 12 month high of $463.41. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $450.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.64.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

