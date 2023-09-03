Inceptionr LLC Takes $2.03 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 0.7% of Inceptionr LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,796,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,514,000 after buying an additional 1,346,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 781.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,569,000 after acquiring an additional 449,672 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,208.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 in the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of STZ traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.48. 667,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

