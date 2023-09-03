Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,215 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 27.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 84,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock worth $1,572,340,065. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.61. 43,808,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,030,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $153.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.41 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $37.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.27%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

