Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,016,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,237,000 after buying an additional 548,774 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,603,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,035,000 after buying an additional 1,204,788 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,954,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,964,000 after buying an additional 55,666 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,988,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,714,000 after buying an additional 484,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,850,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,142,000 after buying an additional 17,220 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCN stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.26.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0748 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

