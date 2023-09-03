Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Holdings Raised by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,359 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $18.95 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $19.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0622 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.