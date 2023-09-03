iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,789 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SGOV stock opened at $100.27 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.96 and a 12-month high of $100.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.45 and its 200 day moving average is $100.41.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.