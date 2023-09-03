iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by ESL Trust Services LLC

ESL Trust Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.1% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 16,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.81. 2,877,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,656. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.00. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

