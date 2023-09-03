Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $60,000 in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Commercial Metals by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 11.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $57.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.25. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 48,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $2,729,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,036,690.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $274,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 48,300 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $2,729,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,785 shares in the company, valued at $16,036,690.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,247 shares of company stock valued at $9,332,716. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

