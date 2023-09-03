Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $309,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 21.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 436,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,279,000 after acquiring an additional 76,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 162,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,878 shares of company stock worth $35,237,757. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $117.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.81 and its 200 day moving average is $101.30. The company has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $117.31.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.53.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

