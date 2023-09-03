Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 659.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,764,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,695,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,924,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,101,000 after buying an additional 1,770,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,415,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,952,000 after buying an additional 1,742,436 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $82.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.21 and its 200 day moving average is $81.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

