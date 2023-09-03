Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 1,034 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Macy’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after buying an additional 1,642,941 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Macy’s by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,431,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,443,000 after purchasing an additional 500,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Macy’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,129,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,327,000 after purchasing an additional 339,217 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Macy’s by 35.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,551,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE M opened at $12.15 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1654 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on M. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $386,505.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 303,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,610 shares of company stock worth $823,642. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

