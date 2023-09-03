Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 33,392 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 33,392 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,422,440,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 124.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.55.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $137.33 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.85 and its 200 day moving average is $140.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $161.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,600 shares of company stock valued at $29,906,726 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.