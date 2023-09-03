Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 669 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Aptiv Price Performance

NYSE:APTV opened at $104.49 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $124.88. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

