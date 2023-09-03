Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 683 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

FNF stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

