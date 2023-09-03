Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,192 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.88. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 27.04%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

