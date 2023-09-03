J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Verdad Advisers LP

Verdad Advisers LP grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 60.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. J.B. Hunt Transport Services comprises approximately 3.1% of Verdad Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 248.7% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ JBHT traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.73. 685,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,058. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.99 and its 200-day moving average is $180.85. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.28 and a 12-month high of $209.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Keefauver sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.25, for a total transaction of $100,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 699 shares in the company, valued at $143,469.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total transaction of $476,736.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 32,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,261,421.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.25, for a total value of $100,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,469.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,502 shares of company stock worth $2,284,358. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.