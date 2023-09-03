J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.87

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and traded as low as $13.56. J Sainsbury shares last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 13,635 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 219 ($2.76) to GBX 209 ($2.63) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.20.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

