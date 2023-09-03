Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) is Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s 6th Largest Position

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,380,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131,230 shares during the period. Jabil makes up about 2.3% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $121,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $31,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $40,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on JBL. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jabil in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Jabil Stock Up 0.9 %

Jabil stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,559. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.26 and a fifty-two week high of $117.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.72.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.