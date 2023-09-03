Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th.
Jack in the Box has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Jack in the Box has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jack in the Box to earn $6.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.
Jack in the Box Stock Performance
NASDAQ:JACK opened at $82.11 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.83.
Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box
In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total value of $62,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,846 shares in the company, valued at $5,171,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,706,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 79.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 685,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after purchasing an additional 303,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on JACK shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.35.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
