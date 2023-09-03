James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on James River Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get James River Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on James River Group

James River Group Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.40. James River Group has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.50.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. James River Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that James River Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James River Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in James River Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in James River Group by 218.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

(Get Free Report)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.