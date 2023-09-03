Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $275.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $239.86.

Salesforce stock opened at $221.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.21 and a 200-day moving average of $202.48. The firm has a market cap of $215.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,270,289 shares of company stock worth $270,771,583. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

