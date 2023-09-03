Jericho Energy Ventures (JROOF) versus Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Jericho Energy Ventures (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Free Report) is one of 399 public companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Jericho Energy Ventures to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Jericho Energy Ventures and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Jericho Energy Ventures alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jericho Energy Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Jericho Energy Ventures Competitors 722 4913 8598 361 2.59

As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 50.12%. Given Jericho Energy Ventures’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jericho Energy Ventures has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jericho Energy Ventures N/A N/A -9.50 Jericho Energy Ventures Competitors $1.14 billion $308.11 million 63.56

This table compares Jericho Energy Ventures and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Jericho Energy Ventures’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Jericho Energy Ventures. Jericho Energy Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.8% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jericho Energy Ventures and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jericho Energy Ventures N/A N/A N/A Jericho Energy Ventures Competitors 107.77% 22.67% 6.06%

Summary

Jericho Energy Ventures competitors beat Jericho Energy Ventures on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company also invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. in March 2021. Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Jericho Energy Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jericho Energy Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.