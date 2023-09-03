Jet Protocol (JET) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $11.34 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.34 million and approximately $133,847.51 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00017291 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015085 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,903.34 or 1.00097883 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00667883 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $142,081.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

