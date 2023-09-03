John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.16% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1,126.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,033 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 111.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 42,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,573 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $2,928,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 738,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,068,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $100.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.31. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $127.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.29.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $234.22 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 1.78%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Featured Articles

