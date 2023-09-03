John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $170.41

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.41 ($2.15) and traded as low as GBX 156.20 ($1.97). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 156.20 ($1.97), with a volume of 833,610 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WG. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded John Wood Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 240 ($3.03) to GBX 225 ($2.84) in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 212.33 ($2.68).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 146.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 170.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -177.50, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.61.

In other John Wood Group news, insider David Kemp purchased 3,237 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £4,208.10 ($5,304.55). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 2,503 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £3,278.93 ($4,133.28). In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,963. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company's stock.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

