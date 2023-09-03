Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.21

Shares of Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.17. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 94,925 shares traded.
Jones Soda Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21.
Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 50.25% and a negative net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter.
About Jones Soda
Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand.
