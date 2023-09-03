Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.21

Shares of Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.17. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 94,925 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 50.25% and a negative net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jones Soda stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Jones Soda worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand.

